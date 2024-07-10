Elkhorn school bus driver arrested, parent reported crash: police
ELKHORN, Wis. - Elkhorn police arrested a school bus driver after a reported crash on Wednesday morning, July 10.
According to police, a parent reported the driver may have been impaired and hit a bush and a sign while dropping off students at Elkhorn Area High School.
Officers contacted Durham School Services and met with the bus driver, who the department identified in a Facebook post as 71-year-old Royce Peterson of LaGrange.
Following an investigation, Peterson was arrested for second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Peterson was also cited for operating a commercial vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.04 or more but less than 0.08 with a minor in the vehicle.