Wisconsin police chase, Illinois men arrested near state line

Three Illinois men were arrested after a Wisconsin police chase early Wednesday morning, May 29.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office was called just after 4 a.m. about a possible business burglary in the town of Darien. An employee said they arrived for work and saw a box truck with two men on the property.

Deputies searched the property and found a van that then took off, sparking a high-speed pursuit. The sheriff's office said the chase went south on I-43 into Rock County with multiple squads in pursuit. Speeds reached 100 mph.

The Clinton Police Department placed spike strips on the interstate near Highway 140. The van hit the spikes but kept going. Two Walworth County squads in pursuit were unable to avoid the spikes, and left the chase due to deflated tires.

Spike strips were used again after the chase headed onto I-90, the sheriff's office said. The van hit them and slowed to a stop just north of the state line. The suspects had taped the van's taillights and bent the license plate so it could not be read.

The sheriff's office identified the driver as 35-year-old Daniel Del Fiacco. He was booked into the Walworth County Jail for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, reckless endangerment, criminal trespassing, criminal damage to property and possession of burglary tools.

The sheriff's office identified the two other men as 48-year-old Juan Morales and 40-year-old Nicolas Prier, and said both were booked for party to: reckless endangerment, criminal trespassing, criminal damage to property and possession of burglary tools.

Investigators are looking into whether the three men can be connected to other burglaries in both Wisconsin and Illinois.