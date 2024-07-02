article

A Milwaukee man was arrested after a high-speed pursuit from Walworth County into Rock County that ended with a crash on Sunday, June 30.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a vehicle for unlawful window tint and having no front license plate. The driver initially pulled over and provided an Illinois driver's license.

Deputies smelled marijuana and ordered the driver to get out of the vehicle, the sheriff's office said, but the diver instead drove off.

Authorities gave chase on I-43 into Rock County. The fleeing driver consistently drove at around 110 mph, the sheriff's office said. A state trooper tried to use stop sticks a few miles from the state line, but the driver swerved and crashed his vehicle into the median.

The sheriff's office said the driver was arrested and received medical attention at the scene. A search of his vehicle uncovered a half-pound of marijuana, 20 grams of cocaine and other THC products – including gummies and a vape.

The suspect was booked into the Walworth County Jail on charges that included fleeing, operating while intoxicated, battery to public officers and more. He was also issued 16 traffic citations.