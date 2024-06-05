'Cicadapalooza' in Lake Geneva giving people something to 'buzz' about

Hundreds of thousands of cicadas are taking over Lake Geneva, and it's creating a lot of buzz.

The city is celebrating "Cicadapalooza" this Saturday, June 8, at the Lake Geneva Public Library.

"Cicadas here are affecting everything," said Stephanie Klett with Visit Lake Geneva.

They're difficult to avoid and impossible not to hear.

After 17 years, Pioneer Cemetery is where they first emerged in Lake Geneva, and if you walk past it now, you won't miss them.

"They come out in massive numbers," said PJ Leish with UW Insect Diagnostic Lab. "This is a unique natural phenomenon. I know folks that are driving from elsewhere in the state just to come."

Not only is Visit Lake Geneva inviting people to come and catch a glimpse of the insects, they can also eat them.

"Safe to eat cicadas, they’ve been fully cooked," said Ellen Ward-Packard, community engagement librarian.

Although, the meals might not be for everyone.

"We are a ‘Bird City USA,’ and these birds are literally becoming fat because of our cicada friends," Klett said.

There will be bug experts, merchandise and more.

"Lake Geneva is perhaps the single best spot to see these in the state of Wisconsin," Leish said.