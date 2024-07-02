Wisconsin fire, explosion destroyed home in Town of Lafayette

article

A fire and explosion destroyed a home in the Town of Lafayette in Walworth County on Tuesday afternoon, July 2, officials said.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the residence on Kulow Road around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday after the Walworth County Communications Center began to receive numerous calls.

When Walworth County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, they began to search for survivors and secured the area until Elkhorn firefighters arrived.

Officials said when they arrived on the scene, there was a small fire in the basement of what was left of the structure. A man could be heard in the basement. Firefighters rescued that person from the rubble – and he was taken by Flight For Life to a hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Home explosion in Town of Lafayette

Investigators say they do not know the cause of the explosion at this time. However, they are leaning towards propane as a possibility.

No other homes were impacted by the explosion.

Lafayette is between East Troy and Elkhorn in Walworth County.