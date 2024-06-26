Severe storms on Saturday canceled and delayed festivals, concerts and other outdoor events across southeast Wisconsin.

But the weather did not stop one couple from sharing a special first dance while taking shelter on their wedding day.

"We wanted to do an outdoor ceremony, so we were really worried about rain," said Alex Schilke.

It’s not the wedding story Alex and Sarah Schilke ever expected to tell, but when Saturday’s storms hit Lake Geneva, the newlyweds realized rain was the least of their worries.

"Everybody got alerts that there was a tornado warning now, and there was possible tornadoes in the county, and we needed to seek shelter immediately," Alex said.

Sarah and Alex Schilke

The wedding party made their way to the basement of the Grand Geneva Resort where another group was having their family reunion.

"Then the power goes out, and so chaos ensues," said Sarah.

Out of the darkness, Jack Jones and a group of strangers let the couple have a moment to shine.

"I think in that moment, we could all feel it was something special, really special," Jones said.

Jones played the Ed Sheeran song "Perfect" while the Schilkes had their first dance surrounded by people they loved – and some they didn't even know.

"I was just so thankful, the waterworks started coming," said Sarah.

"There was not a dry eye in the room," Alex said.

Video of the special moment was posted on TikTok and has racked up more than 800,000 views.

Although things didn't go as planned, the Schilkes wouldn't change a thing.