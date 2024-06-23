Walworth County storm damage; 'It got so dark so fast'

Severe weather, including thunderstorms and possible tornadoes, hit southeastern Wisconsin on Saturday, June 22. The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado hit two miles east of Delavan around 8:22 p.m.

One area that was hit hard by the storms was Williams Bay in Walworth County. The storm downed trees and damaged property.

"It got so dark so fast," said Sandy Wolff, Williams Bay. "I've been through a lot of wind storms, this is different.

PHOTO GALLERY

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Williams Bay storm damage

At this time, Theater Road remains closed to through traffic from Bailey Rosf to Woodlawn Drive. Use alternative routes if you are traveling. Additionally, there are still several roads in Williams Bay that are impassable.

Williams Bay Streets and Highway Department are working to clear these.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Barrett Memorial Library is open today for battery charging and a place to refresh if needed. Also, the Williams Bay Dump Site is open and available to residence who are removing tree debris.