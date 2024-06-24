Authorities seek missing endangered woman from Walworth County

article

Authorities need the public's help in finding a missing endangered person, 48-year-old Sarah Jane Ballman.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, Sarah was seen at her home on Sunday night, June 23, at 9 p.m, in the Town of Troy, just west of East Troy.

She is described as a white woman, 5' 10" and weighing 190 lbs. She has green eyes and brown hair.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

She was last seen wearing white pajamas with black polka dots and a black/gold sweatshirt with the East Troy Trojan School logo on it. She also has a tattoo on her right and left ankle and a tattoo on her back.

Sarah has medical issues which require medication, but the medication was left at the house.

The only item missing was Sarah’s brown leather cardholder with her driver's license and ID, and her credit cards.

She does not have a vehicle or cell phone with her.

It is unknown where Sarah may be headed or who she may be with.

If anyone has seen Sarah or has information as to her whereabouts, please contact the Walworth County Sheriff's Office at 262-741-4400.