SE Wisconsin tornadoes confirmed; 105 mph wind speeds

article

Personnel from the National Weather Service (NWS) spent Sunday, June 23 surveying severe weather damage in Wisconsin from the night before.

The NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado with peak wind speeds of 105 mph touched down two miles east of Delavan in Walworth County at 8:22 p.m.

An additional EF-1 tornado with peak wind speeds of 105 mph touched down west of Watertown in Jefferson County around 7:30 p.m.

Another EF-1 tornado developed south of Geneva Lake and moved northeast across the lake before lifting just south of Lake Como at 8:22 p.m., with an estimated peak wind of 100 mph.

An EF-1 tornado developed south of Marshall, progressing northeastward at 7:10 p.m. Peak winds are estimated to be approximately 105 mph. The tornado lifted just south of Waterloo.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 Weather Extras

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media