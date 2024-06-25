Whitewater stolen vehicle pursuit into Waukesha County; 2 juveniles arrested

article

Two juveniles were arrested on Tuesday, June 25, after a stolen vehicle pursuit from Whitewater ended in Waukesha County.

The Whitewater Police Department said they received a report of a stolen vehicle just after 8 a.m. Tuesday. About 20 minutes later, officers found the vehicle being operated by two juvenile suspects.

The suspect driving the stolen vehicle immediately accelerated upon the officer’s attempt to conduct a traffic stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

Officers pursued the vehicle into Jefferson County, where Jefferson County deputies assisted by deploying spike strips in an attempt to slow the vehicle.

The pursuit continued into Waukesha County, where Whitewater Police terminated the pursuit due to traffic hazards.

Officers remained in the area and were able to determine that the vehicle was stationary in Waukesha County near the intersection of Highway 67 and Wilton Road. The Whitewater Police Department drone was deployed to locate the vehicle.

The vehicle was found off the roadway with damage and the two juveniles were located by Whitewater officers with the assistance of Waukesha County deputies and were taken into custody without incident.

The suspects were taken to the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center. They are facing several charges, including operating without owner’s consent, fleeing and eluding an officer, recklessly endangering safety, reckless driving and operating without a license. Charges will be forwarded to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office.

The Whitewater Police Department is encouraging residents to lock their vehicles and not leave their keys inside them.