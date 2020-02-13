MILWAUKEE -- Iowa’s Nico Strum scored with just 70 seconds remaining in the game to break a 2-2 tie and give the Wild a 3-2 victory over the Admirals in match-up of the top two teams in the Central Division.Cole Schneider and Rem Pitlick scored the goals for Milwaukee, who still leads the Central by five points (77-72) over the Wild.The Admirals got on the board first when Cole Schneider picked up his 15th goal of the season with a shorthanded tally 9:01 into the contest.

February 20