Marquette University reschedules spring 2020 commencement for Aug. 30

MILWAUKEE -- Marquette University has rescheduled its 2020 spring commencement ceremony for August 30 at Fiserv Forum, the university announced Friday, April 24.Originally slated for Sunday, May 17, the coronavirus pandemic took the remainder of the semester online in mid-March and halted all in-person graduation ceremonies due to social distancing protocols.In a statement, Marquette University President Michael Lovell acknowledged these plans could change:

Remote learning extended for Marquette University students, commencement postponed

MILWAUKEE -- Marquette University President Michael Lovell and other university leaders on Monday, March 23 announced the extension of remote learning for students, and the postponement of commencement as a result of the noval coronavirus.Remote learning was extended through the end of the spring semester -- May 10 -- including final exams, which will be administered online.

UWM prepares to move 'majority of classes' online after spring break; employee tested for coronavirus

MILWAUKEE -- Both Marquette University and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee suspended all university-sponsored programs and travel to Level 3 travel warning countries amid coronavirus concerns, and officials urged anyone who travels to such places for personal reasons to follow CDC guidelines upon returning.At UWM on Tuesday, March 10, officials announced an employee of the UWM Foundation was tested Monday, March 9 for coronavirus at a Milwaukee-area hospital.

Marquette falls to No. 13 Seton Hall, 88-79

MILWAUKEE — The top scorers got their points, Sandro Mamukelashvili made the difference.Mamukelashvili had a career-high 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds to back Myles Powell’s 28 points as No. 13 Seton Hall built a big second-half lead and then held off Marquette 88-79 on Saturday.Seton Hall (21-7, 13-3 Big East) led 44-35 at the half and extended the margin to 24 points midway through the final 20 minutes before Marquette rallied to 84-79 on a 3-pointer by Sacar Anim with 34 seconds left.Mamukelashvili, a 6-11 junior forward, missed 10 games with a fractured right wrist, before returning on Jan. 29.

Providence beats No. 19 Marquette 84-72

PROVIDENCE, R.I.  — Luwane Pipkins scored 24 points and David Duke had 15 to lead Providence to an 84-72 victory over No. 19 Marquette on Saturday, the Friars' third straight victory — all over ranked teams.Markus Howard scored 38 points for Marquette, which lost its third straight game.