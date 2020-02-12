Marquette University police investigate robbery near 19th and Clybourn
MILWAUKEE -- The Marquette University Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened on campus -- near 19th and Clybourn on Tuesday morning, July 28.A news release indicates the crime happened shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
MILWAUKEE — Marquette University’s Department of Public Safety is investigating a robbery in downtown Milwaukee near campus.
MILWAUKEE -- The Marquette University Police Department on Wednesday night, June 10 responded to a shots fired call at 17th Street and State Street.
Marquette lacrosse recruit loses scholarship over 'offensive comments related to death of George Floyd'
MILWAUKEE -- A Marquette University spokesman confirmed for FOX6 News Monday, June 1 an incoming student will not receive a scholarship to MU after making "offensive comments on social media related to the death of George Floyd."The incoming student was a female Marquette lacrosse recruit.Below is the statement from the Marquette spokesman:
MILWAUKEE -- Marquette University’s Department of Public Safety is warning students to be alert — after an armed robbery in downtown Milwaukee near campus.
New Marquette Law poll finds reduced but majority support for COVID-19 restrictions
MILWAUKEE -- Nearly seven out of 10 Wisconsin residents still back the “Safer at Home” order issued by Gov.
Marquette University reschedules spring 2020 commencement for Aug. 30
MILWAUKEE -- Marquette University has rescheduled its 2020 spring commencement ceremony for August 30 at Fiserv Forum, the university announced Friday, April 24.Originally slated for Sunday, May 17, the coronavirus pandemic took the remainder of the semester online in mid-March and halted all in-person graduation ceremonies due to social distancing protocols.In a statement, Marquette University President Michael Lovell acknowledged these plans could change:
Rev. William Kelly, longtime Marquette basketball chaplain, dies
MILWAUKEE -- The Rev.
Remote learning extended for Marquette University students, commencement postponed
MILWAUKEE -- Marquette University President Michael Lovell and other university leaders on Monday, March 23 announced the extension of remote learning for students, and the postponement of commencement as a result of the noval coronavirus.Remote learning was extended through the end of the spring semester -- May 10 -- including final exams, which will be administered online.
Marquette officials suspend in-person instruction starting March 16; classes online until April 10
MILWAUKEE -- Officials with Marquette University on Thursday, March 12 announced the suspension of in-person instruction starting March 16 due to coronavirus concerns.The following letter was issued to members of the Marquette community:
UWM prepares to move 'majority of classes' online after spring break; employee tested for coronavirus
MILWAUKEE -- Both Marquette University and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee suspended all university-sponsored programs and travel to Level 3 travel warning countries amid coronavirus concerns, and officials urged anyone who travels to such places for personal reasons to follow CDC guidelines upon returning.At UWM on Tuesday, March 10, officials announced an employee of the UWM Foundation was tested Monday, March 9 for coronavirus at a Milwaukee-area hospital.
Marquette falls to No. 13 Seton Hall, 88-79
MILWAUKEE — The top scorers got their points, Sandro Mamukelashvili made the difference.Mamukelashvili had a career-high 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds to back Myles Powell’s 28 points as No. 13 Seton Hall built a big second-half lead and then held off Marquette 88-79 on Saturday.Seton Hall (21-7, 13-3 Big East) led 44-35 at the half and extended the margin to 24 points midway through the final 20 minutes before Marquette rallied to 84-79 on a 3-pointer by Sacar Anim with 34 seconds left.Mamukelashvili, a 6-11 junior forward, missed 10 games with a fractured right wrist, before returning on Jan. 29.
Providence beats No. 19 Marquette 84-72
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Luwane Pipkins scored 24 points and David Duke had 15 to lead Providence to an 84-72 victory over No. 19 Marquette on Saturday, the Friars' third straight victory — all over ranked teams.Markus Howard scored 38 points for Marquette, which lost its third straight game.
'So shocking:' MU Dentistry student makes history as 1st African-American class president
MILWAUKEE -- Dental tools in hand and teeth to work on is Chante Parker's comfort zone.
Marquette students collect items for Baby Box Project: 'Important in helping our moms'
MILWAUKEE -- For years, city leaders and those with private organizations have worked to decrease Milwaukee's infant mortality rate, including Marquette University students.As shoppers headed to the grocery store on Sunday morning, Feb. 16, they were asked to make a pit stop in the baby aisle.
Marquette University posts reflections of Joe Daniels, business dean struck by driver
MILWAUKEE -- Marquette University posted on Facebook on Friday morning, Feb. 14 a touching reflection about Joe Daniels, the business school dean struck by a vehicle earlier this week.It reads as follows:
Campus community remembers Marquette dean fatally struck by car: 'A loss for the school'
MILWAUKEE -- Joe Daniels was among the field of thousands at the Green Bay Cellcom Marathon in 2012.Six years off his stage-four lymphoma diagnosis, the long-time runner had turned back to running to get in shape.