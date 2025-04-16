Marquette student's visa revoked amid Trump administration crackdown

The Brief The Trump administration terminated a Marquette University student's visa. FOX6's Aaron Maybin spoke one-on-one with the university's president. Trump's administration has also taken aim at the education department.



The Trump administration terminated a Marquette University student's visa amid a nationwide immigration crackdown. Kimo Ah Yun, the university's president, discussed that and more one-on-one with FOX6's Aaron Maybin on Wednesday.

Student visa revoked

What they're saying:

Ah Yun confirmed that Marquette University revoked one student's visa. He said it was for "activity that was prior to them being at Marquette."

"They do have, it's my understanding, counsel that's working with them. They're going through that process right now," he said.

Kimo Ah Yun talks to FOX6's Aaron Maybin

Maybin: "Should any international students who have visas be panicked or scared right now?"

Ah Yun: "We live in an environment where we're unsure with everything that is happening."

Lawyers for some students at other universities say their visas were revoked suddenly, without warning and without a chance for appeal or corrections.

"I will say, at Marquette, we're going to continue to support our students. We're going to find ways to make sure they have the answers," Ah Yun said.

Education, DEI

What they're saying:

Trump has also called for the dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education and taken aim at diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Donald Trump

Maybin: "How do you think that could affect Marquette University, Marquette University students?"

Ah Yun: "We're dependent of federal assistance, federal aid, federal loans for our students to continue to support it…We continue to see what is happening out there. I think it's going to depend on is it simply just shifting the activities to different areas or might they close some things."

Maybin: "How do you deal with everything surrounding DEI, as a leader of color?"

Ah Yun: "One of the great things as a Catholic Jesuit institution is you think about belonging and accepting other people and giving people opportunities…Regardless of what we call it, we know what we're called to do, and we'll continue to do that work.

Kimo Ah Yun

What's next:

Ah Yun will be sworn in as Marquette University's 25th president on April 29, a post the board of trustees elected him to last November. He succeeds Michael Lovell, who died last summer.