Marquette presidential inauguration, Kimo Ah Yun teases message ahead of ceremony

Earlier this week, FOX6's Aaron Maybin sat down with Ah Yun for a conversation about his passion for education, tuition and turbulent times in higher education.

"It's always about the students. I'm a first-generation college student. And I've seen how the trajectory of my life has changed," said Kimo Ah Yun. "I went back, and I looked at some statistics from the 80s when I was an undergraduate. First-generation students were graduating at a sub 20% rate. Those same first-generation students were going to go on to get PhDs by lower than 2%. So when I look at my life... I should not be where I'm at, right? Statistically, I should be where I'm not at today. But it's because there were a lot of people in my life, and I'll talk about some of those people who poured into me."

Ah Yun says he's blessed and said God brought him to Marquette.

He takes on this role after President Michael Lovell died in 2024. He joined the university in 2016.

