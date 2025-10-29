Marquette poll: Wisconsin voters unfamiliar with governor candidates

article

The Brief A new Marquette poll found most voters have not yet decided who they'll vote for in next summer's primary in the race for governor. A majority of registered voters in both parties have not made a primary choice. More than 60% of registered voters said they haven’t heard enough or don’t know how they feel about the candidates.



A new Marquette University Law School poll found most Wisconsin voters – Republicans and Democrats alike – have not yet decided who they'll vote for in next summer's gubernatorial primary.

Race for Wisconsin governor

By the numbers:

In the race to succeed Gov. Tony Evers, who is not seeking a third term, 70% of Republicans and 81% of Democrats have not made a primary choice. Only 6% said they have heard a lot about the campaigns for that office.

The poll found, in regard to awareness of the various governor candidates' campaigns for 2026, 57% of registered voters have heard a little and 37% have heard nothing at all – along with the aforementioned 6% who have heard a lot.

Those who have heard a lot or a little about the governor’s race are also substantially undecided, with 64% undecided in the Republican primary and 73% undecided in the Democratic primary.

What's next:

The primary for the governor’s race is on Aug. 11, 2026. The general election will be Nov. 3, 2026.

Who are the candidates?

Big picture view:

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany is the best known candidate in the Republican primary, the poll found, with 39% who recognize his name and have an opinion of him. In the same primary, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann was recognized by 17%, and medical service technician Andy Manske was recognized by 11%.

The poll found Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley is recognized by 26% in the Democratic primary, closely followed by Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez at 25% name recognition and State Rep. Francesca Hong with 22%. Other candidates with recognition rates in the teens included State Sen. Kelda Roys, lawyer Missy Hughes, former State Rep. Brett Hulsey and Milwaukee beer vendor Ryan Strnad.

Dig deeper:

The latest poll was conducted Oct. 16-24 and involved interviewing 834 Wisconsin registered voters with a margin of error of +/-4.4 percentage points, as well as 753 likely voters, also with a margin of error of +/-4.4 percentage points. The full questionnaire, methodology and results can be found on the poll's website.