Marquette scholars' St. Baldrick's fundraiser marks 16th year

The Brief Marquette students held a fundraiser for St. Baldrick's Foundation on Saturday. Evans Scholars organized the fundraiser, now in its 16th year. St. Baldrick's Foundation supports childhood cancer research.



Marquette University students shaved their heads on Saturday to raise awareness and money for the St. Baldrick's Foundation, which supports childhood cancer research.

The backstory:

Evans Scholars, a group of scholarship recipients, organized the fundraiser. Organizers said the fundraiser was started in dedication to Devlin Gray, a 2012 graduate who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia at 11 months old.

"Although we're all on scholarship in this house, we can still make an impact and raise large amounts of money for our community," said Diego Montiel, Evans Scholar house president. "We want to make a difference in the community and be involved with our community."

Montiel added 160 people planned to participate in Saturday's fundraiser.

By the numbers:

The Marquette University Evans Scholars said the St. Baldrick's fundraiser, now in its 16th year, is one of their biggest philanthropy events. All proceeds are donated directly to the foundation.

Organizers said this year's fundraising goal was $8,500 through silent auction items and raffle baskets. The effort raised more than $5,700 last year.