Marquette presidential inauguration, Kimo Ah Yun shares message ahead of ceremony

The Brief Kimo Ah Yun will soon be inaugurated as Marquette University's 25th president. He spoke with FOX6 ahead of the ceremony to talk about his passion for education, tuition and turbulent times in higher education. The inauguration ceremony will be held on April 29.



Later in April, Marquette University will hold a presidential inauguration ceremony for Kimo Ah Yun.

He’ll make history as the 25th president of the university.

Ahead of his inauguration, Kimo Ah Yun sat down with FOX6's Aaron Maybin for one-on-one. They talked about higher education during the Trump administration.

And he made it clear the focus is always on the student.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related article

After his April 29 inauguration comes commencement weeks later, and he was asked what his hope is for every Marquette graduate.

They lead a fulfilled life. That they find ways to find happiness, not only happiness in their job, but happiness in all those things they do outside of their job," said Kimo Ah Yun. "We talk about men and women foreign with others, we talk about being the difference, being servant leaders, that's my hope. My hope is they go away, and whether or not they're a servant leader in their neighborhood, in their broader community, at their place of work, wherever it is. That they lead a fulfilled life serving other."

The inauguration for Kimo Ah Yun will be Tuesday, April 29.

He will be the first person of color to serve as president of the university.

To learn more, click here.