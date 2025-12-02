Marquette University student robbed, 13th and Kilbourn, suspect sought
MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred on Monday night, Dec. 1 near 13th and Kilbourn.
Student robbed
What we know:
Officials say around 11:45 p.m. a suspect approached a female student as she was entering her residence and followed her into the building’s entryway.
The suspect pulled the victim outside, implied he had a weapon and demanded her property. The victim turned over her cell phone and the suspect then ran from the scene.
The suspect is described as a 6'0" tall man who used a green plaid scarf to cover his face.
Contact police
What you can do:
If you have information that could help Marquette police solve this crime, you are urged to call 414-288-6800.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Marquette University Police Department.