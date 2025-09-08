Marquette students killed in Milwaukee crash, calls for accountability

The Brief Two Marquette lacrosse players were killed in a crash at 27th and St. Paul on Friday, Sept. 5. Public records show a 41-year-old woman was arrested at the scene for possible homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. FOX6 spoke to a person who also lost his dad and stepmother in crash at that same intersection in 2012.



We're learning that the two Marquette students killed at 27th and St. Paul are not the first people who died in a crash at that Milwaukee intersection.

Reckless driving is not a new issue on or near Marquette University's campus.

FOX6 spoke with an advocate with a personal connection to the crash.

Crash scene at 27th and St. Paul

He says to understand where we go from here, we first have to go back thirteen years.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Fatal crash at 27th and St. Paul

What we know:

"That sadness quickly turned into frustration," said Edwin Thaves.

The headlines were breaking news, but to Edwin Thaves, the story wasn't new.

"I think that is what struck me in all the news about everything is that it's years later, and yet we are still dealing with the same issues of drunk driving," Thaves said.

Memorial at 27th and St. Paul

Milwaukee police were called to 27th and St. Paul on Friday, Sept. 5, where a driver crashed into a car with six people inside.

Two of those people died, Noah Snyder and Scott Michaud.

They were on Marquette's lacrosse team.

Related article

13 years before

The backstory:

"My thoughts were one of sadness, and then when I saw it was the same intersection that my dad and stepmother passed away at the hands of a drunk driver 13 years ago, it brought back a lot of emotions," said Thaves.

In that case, the driver, a teenager, was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Edwin Thaves' dad and stepmother

To Thaves, the similarities between the crashes are jarring.

It's the same intersection and both drivers are accused of intoxicated driving.

27th and St. Paul crash scene from 2012

Thaves is even a Marquette alum.

"They’ve paved the city with concrete barriers and little plastic flags everywhere, but they haven’t addressed the fundamental issues of the choices people make," said Thaves.

Thaves says he's frustrated and is pushing for harsher penalties for intoxicated and reckless drivers.

Edwin Thaves

He says first-time offenders should get more than just a traffic ticket, whether it's a revoked license or jail time.

"I think what we haven’t done is hold people responsible for their actions," said Thaves.

Looking ahead

What's next:

Public records show a 41-year-old woman was arrested at the scene for possible homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office is still reviewing recommended charges.

FOX6 asked Milwaukee police how many fatal crashes have happened at the intersection since 2020, and police said this was the first in that five-year span.

But last year FOX6 covered a police chase that ended in a crash that killed two people at the intersection.

FOX6 is waiting for clarification from Milwaukee police on that.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Support for the Marquette community

What we know:

Marquette University says support is available for students.

Counseling services and pastoral support are available on campus for all faculty, staff and students.

Counseling center staff is available 24/7, just call 414-288-7172.

The university says the Marquette Employee Assistance Program is available for all employees and members of their households. You may reach LifeMatters by calling 1-800-634-6433 or through their website. Use Password: MU1.

The Marquette Community is invited to share messages of love, remembrance, and support on the sidewalk in front of St. Joan of Arc Chapel.

Related article

Marquette University statement

What they're saying:

Marquette University President Kimo Ah Yun released an updated statement on Saturday:

"The two students were Noah Snyder and Scott Michaud, both student-athletes on the Marquette men’s lacrosse team. Both Noah and Scott were strong students, being named to the BIG EAST All-Academic Team in their first year at Marquette for maintaining a 3.0 grade point average."

"Noah was a student in the College of Business Administration. He was one of six children and hailed from Getzville, New York."

"Scott was a biomedical sciences major in the College of Health Sciences. He is survived by two brothers and was from Springboro, Ohio."

"Please keep Noah and Scott's parents, siblings and families, and the Marquette Athletics and college communities in your prayers. Noah and Scott’s lives were taken too soon and we share in the heartbreak of their teammates, coaches and those who knew them personally."