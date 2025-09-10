Marquette students killed in Milwaukee crash, woman charged

article

The Brief A woman is now charged in a crash that killed two Marquette University students. The crash near 27th and St. Paul killed lacrosse teammates Scott Michaud and Noah Snyder. The 41-year-old is accused of two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.



A West Allis woman is now charged in a crash that killed two Marquette University students last Friday.

Charges filed

In Court:

Court records show 41-year-old Amandria Brunner is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

A criminal complaint states Brunner was previously convicted of operating while intoxicated in 2003.

Crash scene near 27th and St. Paul

27th and St. Paul crash

The backstory:

Milwaukee police were called to the scene just after 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5. A criminal complaint said two vehicles, a white Ford and a silver Jeep, had "severe damage." Two men were unconscious in the backseat of the Jeep.

Those men died at the scene due to multiple blunt force injuries, according to the complaint. They were later identified as Marquette University students Scott Michaud and Noah Snyder, who were both members of the lacrosse team. Four other people, including two of their teammates, were hurt in the crash but are expected to be OK.

Crash investigation

Dig deeper:

Court filings said investigators determined the northbound Ford turned left in front of the path of the southbound Jeep. Surveillance video showed the Ford was stopped in the left turn lane behind a pickup truck that was already in the intersection. The pickup truck completed its turn when the light turned yellow, and the Ford then accelerated into the intersection from a stop and collided with the Jeep.

Prosecutors said data from the Ford's airbag control module determined the Ford was stopped for "at least 3 seconds" before it drove into the intersection with the "accelerator depressed 96%" and was going 11 mph; the driver did not hit the brakes. Data from the Jeep's airbag control module determined the driver "depressed the accelerator 100%" at the start of the crash and was going 53 mph. The posted speed limit in the area was 30 mph.

Crash scene near 27th and St. Paul

What they're saying:

Investigators found Brunner sitting on a wall next to the crash scene. Court filings said she was on the phone with someone and said she was turning when another car hit her and "they are dead." She identified herself to police as the driver of the white Ford and said there was alcohol in her vehicle and she'd had two drinks before the crash.

Officers asked Brunner to perform standardized field sobriety tests, during which the complaint said she showed "multiple clues of impairment." She was placed under arrest. A blood sample revealed her BAC at the time was 0.133.

Police searched the Ford and "observed the odor of intoxicants emanating from the vehicle," per the complaint. An officer found an open can of Miller High Life behind the passenger seat. Police also found a "red diamond grinder" with marijuana inside it.

Prosecutors said a witness told police Brunner had a yellow light and was turning when the Jeep "sped through the intersection." She helped Brunner out of the vehicle after the crash and noted she "smelled alcohol."

According to the complaint, the driver of the Jeep said he was with five of his teammates when the Ford turned in front of them and they collided. The driver consented to a blood draw, the results of which are still pending. A passenger told police Michaud and Snyder were among four people in the backseat of the Jeep.

Support for the Marquette community

What you can do:

Marquette University said support is available for students.

Counseling services and pastoral support are available on campus for all faculty, staff and students. Counseling center staff is available 24/7, just call 414-288-7172.

The university said the Marquette Employee Assistance Program is available for all employees and members of their households. You may reach LifeMatters by calling 1-800-634-6433 or through their website.