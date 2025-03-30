Shots-fired incident near Marquette University, no injuries
MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University Police Department is investigating a shots-fired incident that happened a little after 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 30, 2025.
Shots-fired incident details
What we know:
MUPD says it responded to reports of shots fired at 16th and Clybourn, where a suspect traveling in a dark-color sedan fired a weapon at another vehicle.
The two victims in the other vehicle, who are not affiliated with Marquette University, were not injured.
The suspect is described as a male, Black, aged 25-35, about 6' tall with a slim build and was wearing a black puffy coat with gold sleeves.
MUPD says the area is clear and there is no ongoing threat, and it is investigating.
You can view the Marquette University Safety Alert to learn more.
The Source: Information in this report was provided by a Marquette University Safety Alert.