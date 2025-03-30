Shots-fired incident near Marquette University, no injuries

article

The Brief Marquette police are investigating a shots-fired incident near 16th and Clybourn. A person in a vehicle fired a gun at another vehicle with two people inside. No one was injured.



The Marquette University Police Department is investigating a shots-fired incident that happened a little after 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Shots-fired incident details

What we know:

MUPD says it responded to reports of shots fired at 16th and Clybourn, where a suspect traveling in a dark-color sedan fired a weapon at another vehicle.

The two victims in the other vehicle, who are not affiliated with Marquette University, were not injured.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The suspect is described as a male, Black, aged 25-35, about 6' tall with a slim build and was wearing a black puffy coat with gold sleeves.

MUPD says the area is clear and there is no ongoing threat, and it is investigating.

You can view the Marquette University Safety Alert to learn more.