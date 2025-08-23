Marquette University police introduce new traffic enforcement unit

article

The Brief The Marquette University Police Department has a new traffic enforcement unit. It has been in operation since June 1. The effort includes devoting officers, equipment, and training resources to mitigate reckless driving in and around the Marquette campus.



The Marquette University Police Department has a new traffic enforcement unit, and it is already at work.

The first 11 weeks

By the numbers:

According to Marquette University, in its first 11 weeks of operation, the new traffic enforcement unit initiated more than 200 traffic stops, where it has issued 171 City of Milwaukee citations and made 14 arrests for operating while intoxicated (OWI).

That represents a 165% increase in traffic stops from the same time period in 2024, while traffic citations have increased by 242%.

There were two OWI arrests during this same period last year.

Mitigating reckless driving

What they're saying:

The university says MUPD launched the effort on June 1, devoting officers, equipment and training resources to mitigate reckless driving in and around the Marquette campus.

"MUPD is committed to the safety of our community and this new unit has certainly aided in our ongoing pedestrian safety efforts," MUPD Chief Edith Hudson said. "College campuses are pedestrian-focused spaces, and with a small investment in speed detection equipment and additional officer training, we are making strides in mitigating reckless driving in and around our campus. Our goal is to create an effective deterrence to reckless driving in our community and ultimately change dangerous traffic behaviors."

The MUPD traffic enforcement unit is not a subset of officers but is staffed by on-duty officers without direct assignments for their shift.

These officers received police lidar ("light detection and ranging") devices for speed detection, allowing them to identify, pull over and cite speeding and reckless drivers.