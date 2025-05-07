Papal conclave 2025; no pope chosen, Milwaukee Catholics weigh in

article

The Brief With the conclave underway, Milwaukee Catholics are sharing their hopes while they watch and wait for the announcement of a new pope. Black smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday afternoon, indicating that cardinals had not yet reached the majority needed to elect a new pope. The conclave continues on Thursday, May 8, with several rounds expected.



As the world is watching and waiting for the new pope, Milwaukee Catholics are sharing their hopes.

The conclave begins

What we know:

In Vatican City, black smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday afternoon, indicating that the cardinals had not yet reached the two-thirds majority needed to elect a new pope.

Four rounds of balloting take place every day until a candidate receives the necessary number of votes.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related article

"I hope they find a kind-hearted pope"

Local perspective:

Roughly 4,700 miles from Vatican City, the Vatican flag flies near Marquette University, outside the Church of the Gesu.

Some cardinals in the Sistine Chapel conclave have connections with Wisconsin, like Milwaukee-native Cardinal James Harvey, Wisconsin-native Cardinal Raymond Burke and former Archbishop of Milwaukee – and now Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

"I’m so moved and grateful for all the assurances of prayers that you have so graciously been offering up to the lord on our behalf," Dolan said. "I need them and I can sense that they are very tangible, the fruits of those prayers. So keep them up."

The cardinal’s former flock in Milwaukee watches and waits for white smoke, and that message "habemus papem" – "we have a pope."

The 267th pope.

What they're saying:

"I hope they find a kind-hearted pope that knows what he’s doing and gives out the right information to people, and you know, and just show us the right way," Milwaukee Catholic Thomas Munoz said.

"Give us a man, like Francis maybe, who believes in love and patience and protection of immigrants," former Marquette student Robert Klafeta said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I think it’s always good to have a shift, just have the pendulum swing a little bit back and forth between different popes," said Marquette senior Peter Quill. "Maybe head towards more of a traditional route."

"There’s a temptation to read the things this way, in terms of conservative, liberal," said Kristen Gunn, a new Catholic. "But, I think the gospel is much more than that. The faith is much more than that. It would be amazing to find someone who is both doctrinally very clear, but also truly attentive to the needs of the world, as Pope Francis was, in line with the message of mercy."

Conclave continues

What's next:

With voting cardinals only inside, and no texts inside, or calls, Milwaukee Catholics look to the chimney above the Sistine Chapel for the sign.

Related article

Cardinals of all ages have been meeting since Pope Francis' death. They've been talking about challenges and opportunities for the church.

The conclave continues on Thursday, May 8, with several rounds expected. That means look for smoke tomorrow around 4–6 a.m., and again around 9–11 a.m.