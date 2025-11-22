Milwaukee adaptive toy build helps kids with varying abilities

article

The Brief Students and volunteers participated in an adaptive toy build on Saturday. Organizers said adaptive toys help kids with varying abilities learn independently. The toys will go to kids at Penfield Children's Center.



Students from Marquette University and area high schools, along with volunteers, built adaptive toys for kids on Saturday.

Organizers said the adaptive toy build program originated from realizing that children learn best through play, but not all children can play with toys in the same ways. For children with varying abilities, some toys can be challenging to play with – but modifications can help them do so independently.

Participants transformed traditional toys into adaptive toys for kids to play with at Penfield Children's Center.

"I have always been a Christmas person, and when I heard we can adapt toys, for me, I always think of Santa's little helpers," said participant Andreas Mawby, a Marquette University student. "Being an elf, that's kind of a dream come true, and when it comes to helping kids, it's even more."

Organizers planned two adaptive toy builds this month. Their goal was to create 240 adaptive toys.

