Marquette presidential inauguration for Kimo Ah Yun on Tuesday

The inauguration of Marquette University President Kimo Ah Yun will be on Tuesday, April 29. The presidential inauguration, comprising a Mass and installation ceremony, will be held in the Al McGuire Center. He'll make history as the 25th president of the university.



Marquette University will hold a presidential inauguration ceremony for Kimo Ah Yun on Tuesday, April 29. He’ll make history as the 25th president of the university.

What we know:

The presidential inauguration, comprising a Mass and installation ceremony, will be held in the Al McGuire Center.

President Ah Yun was unanimously elected the 25th president of Marquette University by the Marquette Board of Trustees at a special board meeting in November 2024.

The president, who has served in the dual acting president and provost roles since June 10, succeeds Dr. Michael R. Lovell, who led the university as its first lay president from 2014 until his death on June 9, 2024, from sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.