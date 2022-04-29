Packers draft picks tracker

The Green Bay Packers' draft continues Saturday after adding four players in the first three rounds. Here's a look at the Day 3 picks that are headed to Titletown:

Round 4, No. 132 overall: Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada

Round 4, No. 140 overall: Zach Tom, C, Wake Forest

Round 5, No. 179 overall: Kingsley Enagbare, DE, South Carolina

2022 opening rounds

Offseason personnel changes

Aside from Adams' trade to the Raiders, the Packers saw seven players leave via free agency – including two-time Pro Bowl and one time second-team All-Pro edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Other moves of note included:

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, signing with the Chiefs

Billy Turner, OL, signing with the Denver Broncos

Lucas Patrick, OL, signing with the Chicago Bears

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, signing with the Bears

Oren Burks, LB, signing with the San Francisco 49ers

Corey Bojorquez, P, signing with the Cleveland Browns

Cornerbacks Kevin King and Chandon Sullivan, defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster and offensive lineman Dennis Kelly remain free agents. Edge rusher Whitney Mercilus retired.

On the flip side, a number of new faces will be in Green Bay:

The team also reached new contracts with All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, tight end Robert Tonyan and cornerback Rasul Douglas.

Rodgers and edge rusher Preston Smith signed contract extensions, and wide receiver Allen Lazard received a restricted free agent tender worth just under $4 million.

