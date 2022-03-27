Packers sign cornerback Keisean Nixon

article

The Green Bay Packers have signed cornerback Keisean Nixon.

A news release from the Packers says Nixon, a 5-foot-10, 200-pound fourth-year player out of the University of South Carolina, appeared in 40 games with two starts in three seasons (2019-21) with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. He registered 20 tackles (15 solo) and a pass defensed on defense while adding 18 tackles on special teams, highlighted by a team-high nine stops on special teams as a rookie in 2019. Signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in May 2019, Nixon played two years at South Carolina after transferring from Arizona Western College. As a senior in 2018, he appeared in 12 games with 11 starts for the Gamecocks and posted 63 tackles (42 solo) and a team-high nine passes defensed.

