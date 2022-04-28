Packers draft receiver Christian Watson after trading up in Round 2

article

The Green Bay Packers drafted Christian Watson, a wide receiver from North Dakota State, with the No. 34 overall pick in the second round of the NFL draft Friday, April 29.

Originally slated with picks later in the round, the Packers traded up to snag the pass catcher – sending the two second round choices they entered the draft with to the Minnesota Vikings.

The 6-foot-4 receiver was "one of the most explosive receivers at the FCS level," according to NFL.com. He won a national FCS title as a freshman.

Watson has family ties to the Packers organization. The Packers drafted his father, former Howard defensive back Tim Watson, in the sixth round in 1993.

It continues a draft that saw the Packers select Georgia teammates Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt in the first round. Both were fixture's of the Bulldogs' national championship-winning defense.

Walker and Wyatt continued a trend of drafting Georgia Bulldogs early; the Packers took Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with their top pick in the previous year's draft.

Draft facts 2022

The Packers entered the 2022 NFL draft with 11 total picks. That included three picks in the second and third rounds; picks No. 59 and No. 92 overall were their own, and pick No. 53 was acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders in a trade for wide receiver Davante Adams. It is the fourth consecutive year that the team will have at least 10 picks.

In recent history, the Packers have been busy in the second round – making 22 picks compared to 17 in the first and 16 in the third since 2005. In that span, 13 picks have been spent on offensive players. Position-wise, wide receiver and cornerback have been selected the most often.

With Brian Gutekunst at the helm as general manager, the Packers have made the following second-round picks:

2021: Josh Myers, OL, Ohio State

2020: A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College

2019: Elgton Jenkins, OL, Missisippi State

2019: Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

And the following have been drafted in the third round:

2021: Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson (involved trade with Tennessee Titans)

2020: Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati

2019: Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M

2018: Oren Burks, LB, Vanderbilt (involved trade with Carolina Panthers)

Offseason personnel changes

Aside from Adams' trade to the Raiders, the Packers saw seven players leave via free agency – including two-time Pro Bowl and one time second-team All-Pro edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Other moves of note included:

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, signing with the Chiefs

Billy Turner, OL, signing with the Denver Broncos

Lucas Patrick, OL, signing with the Chicago Bears

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, signing with the Bears

Oren Burks, LB, signing with the San Francisco 49ers

Corey Bojorquez, P, signing with the Cleveland Browns

Cornerbacks Kevin King and Chandon Sullivan, defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster and offensive lineman Dennis Kelly remain free agents. Edge rusher Whitney Mercilus retired.

On the flip side, a number of new faces will be in Green Bay:

The team also reached new contracts with All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, tight end Robert Tonyan and cornerback Rasul Douglas.

Rodgers and edge rusher Preston Smith signed contract extensions, and wide receiver Allen Lazard received a restricted free agent tender worth just under $4 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

