Packers re-sign De'Vondre Campbell; terms not disclosed

article

All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is staying with the Green Bay Packers.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday they had re-signed Campbell, who arrived in Green Bay last year and produced a breakthrough season.

Terms weren’t disclosed.

"In just one season, De’Vondre made an incredible impact on this team with his on-field performance and leadership," Gutekunst said in a statement. "We are excited that he is returning to the Packers to build upon last year and help lead our defense in the years to come."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Campbell, 28, was the Packers’ first inside linebacker to earn first-team All-Pro honors since Hall of Famer Ray Nitschke did it in 1966. Campbell had a career-high 145 tackles and gave the Packers the playmaking linebacker they had lacked in recent seasons.

Campbell also had two interceptions, two sacks, two forced fumbles and six tackles for loss. The only other players to have multiple interceptions, sacks and forced fumbles last season were Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James and Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Before coming to Green Bay, Campbell played for the Atlanta Falcons (2016-19) and Arizona Cardinals (2020). The Falcons selected him out of Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2016 draft.