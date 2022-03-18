Expand / Collapse search

Packers sign punter Pat O'Donnell, played 8 seasons with Bears

By AP
Published 
Green Bay Packers
Associated Press
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 20: Pat O'Donnell #16 of the Chicago Bears punts against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on December 20, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Vikings defeated the Bears 17-9. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers signed punter Pat O’Donnell on Friday.

O’Donnell, who has spent the past eight seasons with the Chicago Bears, is an apparent replacement for Corey Bojorquez who is an unrestricted free agent.

The 31-year-old O’Donnell has a career gross punting average of 45.1 yards and a net average of 39.3. His net average ranks first in Bears history.

O’Donnell played all 17 games for the Bears last season and posted a gross average of 46.2 yards and a net average of 38.5. Nineteen of his 62 punts were downed inside the 20-yard line.

The Bears selected O’Donnell in the sixth round of the 2014 draft. He played for Cincinnati from 2009-12 before finishing his college career at Miami.

Bojorquez finished the 2021 season with a gross punting average of 46.5 yards, the highest single-season average in Packers history for anyone with at least 35 attempts. His net average was 40.0. He also was the holder for field-goal attempts.

The Packers sent a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams in a Sept. 4 trade that brought them Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round selection.

