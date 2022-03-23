Packers sign DL Jarran Reed

article

The Green Bay Packers have signed defensive lineman Jarran Reed.

A news release from the team says Reed, a 6-foot-3, 307-pound seventh-year player out of the University of Alabama, was originally selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round (No. 49 overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played five seasons with the Seahawks (2016-20) before spending last season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Overall, Reed has played in 89 games with 80 starts, recording 237 tackles (123 solo), 24.5 sacks, 24 tackles for a loss, 70 QB hits, seven passes defensed, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He has also appeared in nine postseason contests (all starts) and registered 28 tackles (16 solo), three sacks, four tackles for a loss and six QB hits. Reed will wear No. 90 for the Packers.

