Rodgers signs contract extension with Packers: reports

Aaron Rodgers has officially signed a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Networks Ian Rapoport.

Aaron Rodgers' contract extension is set to earn him: $42 million in 2022, $59.515 million in 2023, and $49.3 million in 2024, according to a tweet from the NFL.

This gets him to the three-year, $150 million mark, and the first two years are fully guaranteed at signing.

According to Ian Rapoport, the contract is a four-year extension with "two dummy years – placeholders – on the back end."

