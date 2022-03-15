Rodgers signs contract extension with Packers: reports

article
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers scrambles during the 1st quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Aaron Rodgers has officially signed a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Networks Ian Rapoport.
Aaron Rodgers' contract extension is set to earn him: $42 million in 2022, $59.515 million in 2023, and $49.3 million in 2024, according to a tweet from the NFL.
This gets him to the three-year, $150 million mark, and the first two years are fully guaranteed at signing.
According to Ian Rapoport, the contract is a four-year extension with "two dummy years – placeholders – on the back end."
