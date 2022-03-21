Packers re-sign CB Douglas

article

The Green Bay Packers announced on Monday, March 21 the team has re-signed cornerback Rasul Douglas.

According to a Packers news release, Douglas, a 6-foot-2, 209-pound, sixth-year player out of West Virginia University, was originally selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round (No. 99 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played three years for the Eagles (2017-19), one season for the Carolina Panthers (2020) and this past season for Green Bay after the Packers signed him off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad on October 6, 2021. Douglas played in 12 games with nine starts for the Packers, registering a career-best five interceptions, two of which he returned for TDs to tie for the fourth most in a single season in team history. The Pro Bowl alternate also registered 52 tackles (48 solo) and a career-best 13 passes defensed (No. 2 on the team). According to stathead.com, Douglas had the lowest passer rating allowed when targeted (44.5) in the NFL in 2021 among all defenders targeted over 45 times.

In 2020, Douglas appeared in 14 games with a career-high 11 starts for Carolina, recording a career-best 62 tackles (50), while adding nine passes defensed (No. 2 on the team). Overall, Douglas has appeared in 72 games with 38 starts in five seasons, totaling 230 tackles (192 solo), 10 interceptions and 47 passes defensed as well as seven special teams tackles. He has also appeared in seven postseason contests with three starts, recording 14 tackles (12 solo) and two passes defensed.