Green Bay Packers draft Matthew Golden, Texas receiver, in 1st Round

article

The Brief The Packers drafted Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden with the No. 23 pick. It's the first time since 2002 that the team spent a first-round pick on a receiver.



The Green Bay Packers drafted Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden with the No. 23 pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Golden's selection marks the first time in more than two decades that Green Bay has spent a first-round pick on a running back, wide receiver or tight end.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Packers draft history

The backstory:

The Packers have made a habit of bolstering their defense early in the draft over the past two decades. Entering Thursday night, of the 21 first-round picks made since then, 16 had been defensive players. Of the five offensive players selected, two were quarterbacks – Aaron Rodgers (2005) and Jordan Love (2020) – a position that was off the board in the first round this year.

Offensive playmakers have not been a focus of the Packers' first-round draft strategy for even longer. The last time the team drafted a running back, wide receiver or tight end in the first round was wide receiver Javon Walker in 2002 – that is, until Golden was picked Thursday night. While the first Packers pick of 2008 was receiver Jordy Nelson – it was in the second round.

The Packers may favor defense in the first round, but the team has drafted more offensive players across all seven rounds dating back to 2005. One hundred offensive players have been picked since 2005, compared to 89 defensive players and four specialists, since then. The team also heavily leans toward players from Power 4 programs in the Brian Gutekunst era; 56 of 72 draftees since 2018 attended a Power 4 school.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

First-round picks under Gutekunst

2024 : Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan

2023 : Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness

2022 : Georgia linebacker Quay Walker & Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt

2021 : Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes

2020 : Utah State quarterback Jordan Love

2019 : Michigan edge rusher Rashan Gary & Maryland safety Darnell Savage

2018 : Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander

READ & WATCH: FOX6 coverage of the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay

Offseason highlights

2025 picks

By the numbers:

The Packers enter the 2025 NFL Draft with seven selections. It snaps a streak of six straight years the team entered the draft with at least 10 picks. Green Bay is due to make its first pick at No. 23.

Entering draft night:

Round 1, Pick 23 (23)

Round 2, Pick 22 (54)

Round 3, Pick 23 (87)

Round 4, Pick 22 (124)

Round 5, Pick 23 (159)

Round 6, Pick 22 (198)

Round 7, Pick 21 (237) via Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 7, Pick 34 (250) compensatory

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The seventh-round pick from Pittsburgh was a result of the swap that sent veteran edge rusher Preston Smith to the Steelers last season. The compensatory pick was the result of losing offensive tackle Yosh Nijman in free agency the previous offseason, according to the team.

The Packers selected 11 players in the 2024 draft.