TMZ: Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick break up after 2 years together
LOS ANGELES -- TMZ reports that Danica Patrick has unfollowed Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Instagram.
Aaron Rodgers on Packers decision to draft QB Jordan Love: 'I respect that'
GREEN BAY -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke with media members via conference call Friday afternoon, May 15.It is the first time Rodgers has spoken publicly since the team selected quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of April's NFL draft.
TMZ Sports: Brett Favre on Packers drafting QB, 'No one's replacing Aaron Rodgers'
MILWAUKEE -- Days before the NFL Draft, TMZ Sports spoke with Brett Favre about the possibility Green Bay could take a quarterback in the first round.Favre said he had talked with Aaron Rodgers about that -- and insists #12 didn't have a problem with it.Fast-forward to GB selecting Utah State QB Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick ...
Rodgers, Watt, Brady among NFL's All-Decade Team
CANTON, Ohio -- Tom Brady, J.J. Watt and Adrian Peterson are among eight unanimous selections to the 2010s NFL All-Decade Team announced Monday by the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.Also chosen on every ballot of the 48-member Hall of Fame selection committee are Von Miller, Aaron Donald, Joe Thomas, Marshal Yanda and Justin Tucker.
'Pandemonium:' Aaron Rodgers details return to US from Peru on radio show
GREEN BAY -- In a phone interview with The Pat McAfee Show, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared that he is back at his home in California after returning from Peru, leaving shortly before the country went on lockdown due to COVID-19.In the interview, which was posted March 27, Rodgers said he had left Peru nine days earlier -- March 18.
'Unreal!' Packers fan who loves Aaron Rodgers gets a gift from #12 and Danica Patrick
GREEN BAY -- Remember Callie Kessler, the Green Bay Packers fan who holds a special place in her heart for Aaron Rodgers -- and proclaimed it to the world via Twitter after a hospital procedure?
Packers fan has a special place in her heart for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'I love him'
MILWAUKEE -- She is a fan of the Green Bay Packers -- but has a special place in her heart for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.A tweet posted this week by Callie Kessler is trending.
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers comes up short of Super Bowl appearance again
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — A sack and fumble one series, a muffed snap he couldn’t handle the next, then an interception that grounded Green Bay for good -- by halftime.Aaron Rodgers’ latest failure in the NFC championship game kept him out of the Super Bowl once again, the Packers’ season ending just short with another forgettable playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, 37-20 on Sunday, Jan. 19.Rodgers hasn’t advanced past the conference title game since his lone Super Bowl trip — and triumph — after the 2010 season.
Rodgers-Sherman matchup highlights NFC title game
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Nine years into his career and a little more than two years removed from a debilitating torn Achilles injury, Richard Sherman is still tormenting quarterbacks on a weekly basis.Just ask Kirk Cousins.Sherman had his third career playoff interception last week in a victory over Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings that has sent the San Francisco 49ers into the NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers.Waiting for Sherman will be the same quarterback he faced the last time he made it to the conference title game five years ago in Aaron Rodgers for the latest matchup between two of the NFL's best who have nothing but respect for each other.
Who matches up best in yet another Packers-49ers title game?
SAN FRANCISCO -- For the eighth time in 25 years, the Packers and 49ers — both 14-3 this season — face off in the postseason.
TMZ: Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick buy Malibu mansion for $28M
MALIBU -- TMZ is reporting that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have taken their relationship to a new level -- having bought a Malibu estate together for $28 million.According to the report, the house is 4,636 square feet, with four bedrooms, four bathrooms along with a two-bedroom guesthouse, and a swimming pool.
Report: Santa Rodgers gifted each Packers offensive lineman with a 65-inch Samsung TV
GREEN BAY -- It would appear as though after the Green Bay Packers clinched the NFC North with a 23-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings, QB Aaron Rodgers played Santa Claus.ESPN NFL Nation Packers reporter Rob Demovsky reported Tuesday, Dec. 24 Rodgers gifted each of his offensive linemen a 65-inch Samsung TV, including new T John Leglue, who came to Green Bay from the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad on Saturday, Dec. 21.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, T David Bakhtiari named to Pro Bowl
GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers learned Tuesday, Dec. 17 that tackle David Bakhtiari and quarterback Aaron Rodgers were named to the Pro Bowl by the National Football League.Bakhtiari earned his second trip to the Pro Bowl and his first original selection after being chosen as an injury replacement for Philadelphia Eagles T Jason Peters in 2016.
Triple bobblehead puzzle set featuring Rodgers, Yelich, Giannis caps off MVP Birthday Week
MILWAUKEE -- Capping off MVP Birthday Week in Wisconsin, officials with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced on Tuesday, Dec. 3 the scheduled release of a limited-edition bobblehead set featuring Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, Milwaukee Brewers' slugger Christian Yelich, and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo -- set for Friday morning, Dec. 6.The unique bobblehead set fits together at the base to form the shape of Wisconsin, making this a first bobblehead set that connects to form a state.The limited-edition bobbleheads, which are each individually numbered to only 1,500, can be purchased online from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and BobblesGalore.During the limited introductory period, the bobbleheads will be $175 for the set with free shipping.
Aaron Rodgers, State Farm donate $2M to children impacted by Camp Fire, deadliest in California's history
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. -- In November 2018, Green Bay Packers QB teamed up with State Farm, with the insurance company donating $1 for each retweet of his post up to $1 million to help those impacted by the Camp Fire as Rodgers, a Butte County native, pledged to personally donate $1 million.
Heartbreak in Titletown: Packers fall to Eagles at Lambeau Field, 34-27
GREEN BAY -- The Philadelphia Eagles flew into Lambeau Field for a primetime showdown with the 3-0 Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, Sept. 26.
QBs Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes team up in latest State Farm campaign
MILWAUKEE -- With a new football season comes a new round of State Farm ads featuring Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.