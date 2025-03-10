Expand / Collapse search

Former 49ers guard Aaron Banks signing $77M deal with Packers, per report

Published  March 10, 2025 3:38pm CDT
GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 24: Aaron Banks #65 of the San Francisco 49ers blocks during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 24, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the 49ers 38-10. (Photo by Michael Zagari

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Former San Francisco 49ers guard Aaron Banks is signing with the Packers, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

It's reportedly a four-year, $77 million deal.

The 49ers picked Banks in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He's been the team's primary starter at left guard since then.

The Packers are expected to release more information about Banks in the near future.

The Source: The information in this report is from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

