Former 49ers guard Aaron Banks signing $77M deal with Packers, per report
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Former San Francisco 49ers guard Aaron Banks is signing with the Packers, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
It's reportedly a four-year, $77 million deal.
The 49ers picked Banks in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He's been the team's primary starter at left guard since then.
The Packers are expected to release more information about Banks in the near future.
The Source: The information in this report is from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.