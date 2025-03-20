Packers sign former Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

article

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been signed by the Green Bay Packers. He was selected in the second round (No. 56 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Chiefs, and appeared in 79 regular-season games.



The Green Bay Packers have signed former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

The terms of the deal are not yet available. However, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that it is a one-year deal:

Statistics

By the numbers:

Mecole Hardman, a seventh-year player out of the University of Georgia, was originally selected in the second round (No. 56 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

He appeared in 79 regular-season games with 28 starts in his career, playing all but four games for the Chiefs from 2019 to 2024.

Overall, Hardman has 178 receptions for 2,302 yards (12.9 avg.) and 16 touchdowns and 190 rushing yards on 26 carries (7.3 avg.) with three touchdowns.

He has averaged 23.8 yards on 45 kick returns with one touchdown and averaged 9.2 yards on 89 punt returns with a touchdown.

Hardman also saw action in 14 postseason contests with four starts for Kansas City, recording 27 receptions for 288 yards (10.7 avg.) with three touchdowns and 105 rushing yards on 13 attempts (8.1 avg.) with one touchdown while also averaging 22.3 yards on 14 kick returns and 12.3 yards on seven punt returns.