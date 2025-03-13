Packers sign cornerback Nate Hobbs, 4-year deal for $48M
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers on Thursday announced the signing of cornerback Nate Hobbs. He will wear No. 21.
By the numbers:
Hobbs, entering his fifth season out of Illinois, was a fifth-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in 51 games with 38 starts over four seasons.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
According to Spotrac.com, Hobbs' contract is for four years and $48 million with a $16 million signing bonus.
Featured
Dig deeper:
In his career, Hobbs recorded 278 total tackles (199 solo), three sacks, 14 tackles for a loss, three interceptions, 19 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. His average of 5.45 tackles per game from 2021-24 ranked No. 2 on the team (min. 30 games played) and his 14 tackles for a loss led the team’s secondary over that span.
In 2023, Hobbs posted career highs for tackles (86), passes defensed (seven) and tackles for a loss (six).
The Source: Information in this report is from the Green Bay Packers and Spotrac.com.