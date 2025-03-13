Packers sign cornerback Nate Hobbs, 4-year deal for $48M

article

The Green Bay Packers on Thursday announced the signing of cornerback Nate Hobbs. He will wear No. 21.

By the numbers:

Hobbs, entering his fifth season out of Illinois, was a fifth-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in 51 games with 38 starts over four seasons.

According to Spotrac.com, Hobbs' contract is for four years and $48 million with a $16 million signing bonus.

Dig deeper:

In his career, Hobbs recorded 278 total tackles (199 solo), three sacks, 14 tackles for a loss, three interceptions, 19 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. His average of 5.45 tackles per game from 2021-24 ranked No. 2 on the team (min. 30 games played) and his 14 tackles for a loss led the team’s secondary over that span.

In 2023, Hobbs posted career highs for tackles (86), passes defensed (seven) and tackles for a loss (six).