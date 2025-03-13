Expand / Collapse search

Packers sign cornerback Nate Hobbs, 4-year deal for $48M

Published  March 13, 2025 5:13pm CDT
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Nate Hobbs (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

    • The Packers announced the signing of cornerback Nate Hobbs.
    • According to Spotrac.com, it is a four-year deal for $48 million.
    • The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Hobbs in the 2021 NFL Draft.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers on Thursday announced the signing of cornerback Nate Hobbs. He will wear No. 21.

By the numbers:

Hobbs, entering his fifth season out of Illinois, was a fifth-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in 51 games with 38 starts over four seasons.

According to Spotrac.com, Hobbs' contract is for four years and $48 million with a $16 million signing bonus.

Dig deeper:

In his career, Hobbs recorded 278 total tackles (199 solo), three sacks, 14 tackles for a loss, three interceptions, 19 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. His average of 5.45 tackles per game from 2021-24 ranked No. 2 on the team (min. 30 games played) and his 14 tackles for a loss led the team’s secondary over that span.

In 2023, Hobbs posted career highs for tackles (86), passes defensed (seven) and tackles for a loss (six).

The Source: Information in this report is from the Green Bay Packers and Spotrac.com.

