article

The Brief The Packers signed linebacker Kristian Welch. The 26-year-old linebacker previously played for Green Bay in 2023. Welch played with the Broncos and Ravens last season.



Linebacker Kristian Welch is rejoining the Green Bay Packers, a team he previously played for in 2023. The team announced the signing on Friday.

By the numbers:

The 26-year-old Welch played six games with the Denver Broncos and nine games with the Baltimore Ravens last season. He made one start for each of those teams and had a fumble recovery for the Ravens.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The backstory:

Welch had joined the Packers’ practice squad in 2023, eventually got elevated to the active roster and ended up playing in 12 regular-season games and two playoff contests. Welch didn’t play a defensive snap that year but was on the field for nearly half of the Packers’ special-teams plays and made six tackles.

Welch has played in 72 career regular-season games, making 13 tackles on defense and 27 more on special teams. The former undrafted free agent from Iowa played for Baltimore from 2020-22 before joining the Packers the first time.

Featured article

Big picture view:

The Packers also announced Friday that they're hiring Kevin Manara as general counsel. Manara had worked as the Arizona Cardinals' general counsel since July 2023 and previously was senior vice president and general counsel for the Las Vegas Raiders.