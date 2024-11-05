Packers trading Preston Smith to Steelers for 7th round pick

article

The Green Bay Packers have traded pass rusher Preston Smith (pending a physical) to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 7th-round draft pick in 2025.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Statistics

According to the Green Bay Packers, Smith has played in 91 games with 88 starts in the regular season since joining the Packers in 2019, posting a team-high 44.0 sacks over that span, which ranks No. 6 on Green Bay’s all-time list (since 1982).

He started all nine games this season, recording 19 tackles (six solo), 2.5 sacks (tied for No. 2 on the team) and four QB hits (tied for No. 3 on the team), and is tied for No. 4 on the team with 11 NextGenStat QB pressures (TruMedia).

Smith was one of only two NFL players (T.J. Watt) to register 65-plus sacks (66), five-plus interceptions (five) and five-plus forced fumbles (nine) from 2015-23.

He also appeared in seven postseason contests (all starts) for the Packers, registering 25 tackles (16 solo), 3.5 sacks, eight QB hits and three passes defensed.