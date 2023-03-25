Snowfall totals: Wisconsin winter storm March 25, 2023
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service is collecting data from the heavy snowfall that is impacting southeast Wisconsin on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Below is a list of preliminary, running snowfall total reports (in inches) – totals that could change.
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service
- Avalon, 6.3
- Elkhorn, 5.0
- Madison, 5.0
- Oregon, 8.0
- Racine, 5.5
- Ripon, 3.0
- Saint Francis, 5.4
- Sullivan, 4.7
- Waukesha, 4.0
