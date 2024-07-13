Expand / Collapse search

Airplane overturns while landing at West Bend Municipal Airport

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 13, 2024 12:38pm CDT
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Emergency vehicles at West Bend Municipal Airport

WEST BEND, Wis. - A small airplane overturned while landing at West Bend Municipal Airport on Saturday, July 13.

According to the West Bend Police Department, dispatch was notified of a single-propellor Cessna that overturned while landing at the airport.

West Bend Police and West Bend Fire responded to the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There were four people on board the plane and none of them reported any injuries.

The NTSB and FAA have been notified and will be investigating.