Airplane overturns while landing at West Bend Municipal Airport

A small airplane overturned while landing at West Bend Municipal Airport on Saturday, July 13.

According to the West Bend Police Department, dispatch was notified of a single-propellor Cessna that overturned while landing at the airport.

West Bend Police and West Bend Fire responded to the scene.

There were four people on board the plane and none of them reported any injuries.

The NTSB and FAA have been notified and will be investigating.