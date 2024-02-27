West Bend police chase, crash; man arrested

In just one night, police say a West Bend man stole two vehicles and sent officers on two separate chases.

Now he has 11 charges against him.

West Bend police say on Friday night, Feb. 23, a drunken Austin Jacob Garbarek, 25, stole a car after someone left the keys in the ignition with the doors unlocked downtown.

Garbarek's speeding caught the eye of an officer around 11:15 p.m., who followed him.

That’s when the first chase began.

"Our officer began to try to stop the vehicle, it accelerated and continued," said West Bend Police Lt. Brian McAndrews.

Police say during that chase, Garbarek hit a yellow median on East Washington and sent sparks into the air, before he drove into a nearby grassy area.

By the time police caught up and backup arrived, Garbarek was gone.

However, he left behind a folder with his name on employment documents in the car.

"He didn't think to grab his belongings and he left them behind for us," McAndrews said.

Police say while on foot, he stole another car from a local business.

This time, Washington County deputies tried stopping him on I-41, but he fled.

The second police chase lasted about 10 miles, until officers threw up spike strips and took Garbarek into custody.

Garbarek is facing multiple charges, including a second offense operating while intoxicated, fleeing and auto theft.