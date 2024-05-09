article

A West Bend man charged after nearly three dozen dogs were seized from his home pleaded no contest to five misdemeanors on Thursday, May 9.

Prosecutors charged 68-year-old Russell Quaas six counts of intentionally mistreating animals, two counts of failing to provide food/water for animals and two counts of intentionally providing improper shelter for animals. His no contest plea was to five mistreatment counts, and the remaining charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Court records show Quass is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Case details

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, investigators believed Quaas was operating an unlicensed breeding business out of his property, noting complaints about barking and the living conditions. At the time of those complaints, sheriff's officials said charges could not be substantiated.

A new complaint came in about dogs being tied to trees and concern about proper shelter for the animals. That complaint led to the animals' seizure in late January 2023.

During the investigation, officials said Quaas was warned about having more than the three dogs allowed per town ordinance. All but one of the 34 dogs seized from the property were Jack Russell terriers.

A few days later, Quaas received a letter regarding the alleged violations; it was a day when the temperature happened to be below zero. Investigators saw several dogs tied to trees with apparent inadequate shelter, food and water. Prosecutors said a total of 20 dogs were chained up outside. In a trailer, there were 14 dogs – mostly in crates lined with dirty pizza boxes, a few of which had rodent feces on them.

A search warrant was executed, and it was determined there was no running water or electricity on the property, and most of the dogs lived outside – many on short leashes that didn't allow them free movement. Investigators found a small amount of dog food, but sheriff's officials said it was believed the dogs were mainly given leftover pizza and frozen, moldy animal carcasses.

A criminal complaint said one of the dogs had part of a deer carcass, and Quaas showed a deputy several deer and raccoon carcasses in a barn with white and green mold on them.

A doctor from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection determined the animals were not provided proper shelter, food or water per law, the sheriff's office said. After the dogs were taken to the Washington County Humane Society, it was determined 10 of the dogs had worms and others had infections or mites, but they all survived.

These animals were also turned over to the Washington County Humane Society for examination, treatment and adoption.