Wisconsin Lottery: $50,000 Powerball win in West Bend

article

A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in West Bend for the Monday, April 29 drawing.

It was sold at the location on 1580 E. Washington St. Officials said it was the ninth winning ticket of $50,000 or more sold in Wisconsin during April.

The winning ticket matched four of five numbers (11-38-47-67-69) plus the Powerball (14).

The estimated jackpot for the Wednesday drawing is up to $178 million.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a lottery prize is available at wilottery.com/winners/claim-prize . Players can check their tickets using the Wisconsin Lottery mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play .

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in a drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the option to buy the Power Play feature for $1.

The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338.