Milwaukee River strange ice formation; frazil ice seen near West Bend

The FOX6 Weather Experts were very excited to get these amazing pictures from FOX6 viewer Amanda H. in the West Bend area. This is what is known as frazil ice.

The pictures in this post were taken on Thursday, Feb. 15 on the Milwaukee River -- along the Eisenbahn Trail in West Bend.

This formation is not common. After a bit of research, we've learned that frazil ice is basically a slushy ice that forms in rivers when cold air causes surface water temperature to be super-cooled.

Frazil ice seen on Milwaukee River near West Bend (Credit: Amanda H.)

Super-cooled water is unable to form a solid ice cover because the water is moving. So slushy frazil ice forms and flows downstream.

Frazil ice seen on Milwaukee River near West Bend (Credit: Amanda H.)

The frazil ice then piles up and folds over on itself against obstructions or in areas of low velocity areas like around bends in the river or where the river constricts.