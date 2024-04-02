Expand / Collapse search

West Bend winter weather; gearing up before snow hits

Published  April 2, 2024 5:16pm CDT
Winter Weather
West Bend winter weather, residents gear up

WEST BEND, Wis. - In Washington County, heavy rain drenched West Bend on Tuesday, April 1.

Several inches of snow are on the way.

Dozens of plow drivers are resting, as later in the evening, they will hit the roads during a spring snowstorm. 

"It's more rainy than I would've thought," said Jay Tamez with the West Bend Music Academy.

Heavy rain hit Main Street on Tuesday, but Tamez is bracing for the big blast of early April snow on the way.  

"Oh well it sounds like it's Wisconsin, right?" Tamez said. "Expected there."

Plow drivers across the area will start clearing roads when the snow kicks in. 

"I'm not looking forward to the snow, but it will clear up eventually," said Abraham Poquette of Campbellsport.

The forecast has travel agent Evelyn Horner thinking of a different destination. 

"Just want to see the sun. I'm so tired of the snow and the rain and the gloominess," Horner said. "Aruba, somewhere warm, sunny, white beaches."

Current road conditions are good, but crews are prepared to use their blades and salt in the evening.