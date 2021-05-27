Celebrate National Dairy Month with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin
June is National Dairy Month, and we’re CELEBRATING!
Join us as we explore farming in southeast Wisconsin, and discover the latest in farm sustainability and animal care. Each week FOX Focus will visit a different local farm: McFarlandale Dairy and Rosy-Lane Holsteins, both in Watertown, WI, plus Mighty Grand Dairy in Union Grove and Kylecrest Holsteins and Jerseys in Elkhorn. Come back each week to watch the latest video and learn something new!
Plus, every celebration needs some fun, games and a really sweet prize. We’re looking for photos of your "Dairiest" moments – a cheesy smile, massive milk mustache, or face full of ice cream. One lucky winner will receive a Chula Vista Resort & Waterpark getaway in the Wisconsin Dells!
Click here to enter now through June 30, 2021.
It’s all brought to you by the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin!
