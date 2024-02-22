Froedtert & MCW birth center care changes; what to expect

article

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network on Thursday, Feb. 22 announced a change to birth center care – moving all services to two sites.

By July 1, birth center care at the Menomonee Falls hospital will shift to Froedtert Hospital and Froedtert West Bend Hospital.

The health system said the move "ensures the continuation of high-quality care based on the needs of people in nearby communities." Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital Birth Center patients and staff will transfer to birth centers located in Froedtert Hospital, which is on the Children’s Wisconsin Milwaukee Campus, and Froedtert West Bend Hospital.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

Expecting families who planned to deliver at Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital on or before July 1 may continue to do so, the health system said. Families delivering babies after July 1 will have the option to transition care to Froedtert Hospital or Froedtert West Bend Hospital.

Obstetrics and gynecology care will remain available in the Menomonee Falls area at Town Hall Health Center. No position eliminations are expected as a result of this change, according to the health system.