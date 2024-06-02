Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Severan Lee accused of kidnapping on the run

A 53-year-old Milwaukee man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at knifepoint is on the run.

The woman got away. Investigators say the suspect took off in her car and hasn’t been seen since March.

"He’s got a lot of violent tendencies," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Investigators know the man they’re looking for as Severan Lee, but to many of his friends he’s called by his nickname "Peekaboo."

"He’s got an extensive criminal history," the marshal said.

Investigators say the convicted sex offender found himself on the wrong side of the law again when he showed up to his ex-girlfriend’s house. She was on her way to take her son to school.

"He took a knife and followed her out and kind of got her in the car, had her drive and was in the car with her," the marshal said.

When they got to the school on the city’s south side, the victim tried getting away. Investigators say she wasn’t able to because Lee grabbed onto her. That’s when she told police her son put Lee in a chokehold and they both escaped the car.

"At that point, Severen jumped into the front seat of the car and drove off," the marshal said.

Investigators say the problems didn’t end there. The victim told police Lee broke into her home while she was away. She found broken knives, cooking oil spilled on her bed, even her television and Wi-Fi cords had been cut.

"I think his actions have clearly demonstrated this is way past domestic violence," the investigator said. "This is a dangerous obsession."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

U.S. Marshals want Lee to know, like his nickname suggests, he can only hide for so long before he’s seen.

"He needs to be caught or have himself turned in sooner rather than later," the Marshal said.

Lee is 6’ tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left arm of an angel.

Lee has ties to Milwaukee and West Bend. U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about Lee to call the U.S. Marshal tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.